Jerry "Boogie" McCainBorn 19 June 1930. Died 28 March 2012
Jerry "Boogie" McCain
1930-06-19
Jerry "Boogie" McCain Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerry McCain, often billed as Jerry "Boogie" McCain (June 18, 1930 – March 28, 2012), was an American electric blues musician, best known as a harmonica player.
Jerry "Boogie" McCain Tracks
She's Tough
She's Tough
Turn The Lights On Popeye
Turn The Lights On Popeye
Steady
Steady
That's What They Want
That's What They Want
Super Woman
Super Woman
Middle Of The Night
Middle Of The Night
