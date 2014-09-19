Torsten RaschBorn 1965
Torsten Rasch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31b5404e-730e-4073-9607-6da5ebb87b16
Torsten Rasch Biography (Wikipedia)
Torsten Rasch (born 1965 in Dresden) is a German composer of contemporary classical music. He lives in Berlin, but has found moderate success in the UK.
Torsten Rasch Tracks
A Foreign Field for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
Torsten Rasch
A Foreign Field for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
A Foreign Field for soprano, baritone, chorus and orchestra
A Foreign Field (extract)
Torsten Rasch
A Foreign Field (extract)
A Foreign Field (extract)
