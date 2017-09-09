Dalibor JedličkaBorn 23 May 1929
Dalibor Jedlička
1929-05-23
Dalibor Jedlička Tracks
Lord Have Mercy Upon Us
Leos Janáček
Lord Have Mercy Upon Us
Performer
Last played on
The Cunning Little Vixen: excerpt from Act I
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen: excerpt from Act I
Last played on
The Cunning Little Vixen: Finale
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen: Finale
Last played on
The Cunning Little Vixen (Final Scene)
Leos Janáček
The Cunning Little Vixen (Final Scene)
Last played on
The Makropulos case [Vec Makropulos] - opera in 3 acts
Leos Janáček
The Makropulos case [Vec Makropulos] - opera in 3 acts
Orchestra
Last played on
From the house of the dead - Orel car
Antonin Svorc, Jaroslava Janska, Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, Dalibor Jedlička, Leoš Janáček, Jiří Zahradníček, Ivo Zidek, Václav Zítek, Vladimír Krejčík, Richard Novák, Konzertvereinigung Wiener Staatsopernchor & Sir Charles Mackerras
From the house of the dead - Orel car
Performer
Last played on
