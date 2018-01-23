Love of LesbianFormed 1997
Love of Lesbian
1997
Love of Lesbian Biography (Wikipedia)
Love of Lesbian is a Spanish indie pop band from Spain. They were nominated for the MTV Europe Music Award for Best Spanish Act at the 2012 MTV Europe Music Awards. Their album La noche eterna. Los días no vividos. reached number 1 in 2012.
