Vashti Bunyan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfn0.jpg
1945
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31aa8446-3dbf-4d22-9504-0f1bd58bf785
Vashti Bunyan Biography (Wikipedia)
Vashti Bunyan (born Jennifer Vashti Bunyan in 1945) is an English singer-songwriter.
Bunyan released her debut album, Just Another Diamond Day, in 1970. The album sold very few copies and Bunyan, discouraged, abandoned her musical career. By 2000, her album had acquired a cult following; it was re-released and Bunyan recorded more songs, initiating the second phase of her musical career after a gap of thirty years. She subsequently released two albums: Lookaftering in 2005, and Heartleap in 2014.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Vashti Bunyan Performances & Interviews
Vashti Bunyan Tracks
Sort by
Winter Is Blue
Charles Hazlewood
Winter Is Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Winter Is Blue
Last played on
Winter Is Blue
Vashti Bunyan
Winter Is Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Winter Is Blue
Last played on
I'd Like To Walk Around In Your Mind
Vashti Bunyan
I'd Like To Walk Around In Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
If In Winter (6 Music Session, 26 Sep 2007)
Vashti Bunyan
If In Winter (6 Music Session, 26 Sep 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
If In Winter (6 Music Session, 26 Sep 2007)
Last played on
Lately (6 Music, Hub Session, 26 Sep 2007)
Vashti Bunyan
Lately (6 Music, Hub Session, 26 Sep 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Lately (6 Music, Hub Session, 26 Sep 2007)
Last played on
Some Things Just Stick In Your Mind
Vashti Bunyan
Some Things Just Stick In Your Mind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Rose Hip November
Vashti Bunyan
Rose Hip November
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Rose Hip November
Last played on
Window Over The Bay
Vashti Bunyan
Window Over The Bay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Window Over The Bay
Last played on
Rose-hip November
Vashti Bunyan
Rose-hip November
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Rose-hip November
Last played on
Train Song
Vashti Bunyan
Train Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Train Song
Last played on
Rainbow River
Vashti Bunyan
Rainbow River
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Rainbow River
Last played on
Wayward (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
Wayward (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Feet Of Clay (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
Feet Of Clay (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
I'd Like To Walk Around In Your Mind (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
I'd Like To Walk Around In Your Mind (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Against The Sky (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
Against The Sky (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Here Before (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
Here Before (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Lately (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
Lately (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Lately (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Another Diamond Day - Electric Proms 2006
Vashti Bunyan
Another Diamond Day - Electric Proms 2006
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Hidden (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
Hidden (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Hidden (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Diamond Day
Vashti Bunyan
Diamond Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Diamond Day
Last played on
Wayward Hum
Vashti Bunyan
Wayward Hum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Wayward Hum
Last played on
The Thoughts Of Mary Jane
Vashti Bunyan
The Thoughts Of Mary Jane
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
The Thoughts Of Mary Jane
Last played on
Across The Water
Vashti Bunyan
Across The Water
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Across The Water
Last played on
Winter Is Blue (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
Vashti Bunyan
Winter Is Blue (Electric Proms, 26 Oct 2006)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
If in Winter (100 Lovers) (6 Music, Hub Session, 26 Sep 2007)
Vashti Bunyan
If in Winter (100 Lovers) (6 Music, Hub Session, 26 Sep 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Wishwanderer (6 Music, Hub Session, 26 Sep 2007)
Vashti Bunyan
Wishwanderer (6 Music, Hub Session, 26 Sep 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfn0.jpglink
Latest Vashti Bunyan News
Vashti Bunyan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist