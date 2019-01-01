Alphaville is a German synth-pop and new wave band which gained popularity in the 1980s. The founding members were lead singer Marian Gold (real name: Hartwig Schierbaum, born 26 May 1954 in Herford), Bernhard Lloyd (real name: Bernhard Gössling, born 2 June 1960 in Enger), and Frank Mertens (real name: Frank Sorgatz, born 26 October 1961 in Enger). They achieved chart success with the singles "Forever Young", "Big in Japan", "Sounds Like a Melody", "Jet Set", "Dance with Me", "Jerusalem", and "Romeos".