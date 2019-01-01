AlphavilleGerman synth pop band. Formed 1983
Alphaville
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02z6vlh.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31aa6f87-8d00-4ae9-a5cc-6d7eeea109d2
Alphaville Biography (Wikipedia)
Alphaville is a German synth-pop and new wave band which gained popularity in the 1980s. The founding members were lead singer Marian Gold (real name: Hartwig Schierbaum, born 26 May 1954 in Herford), Bernhard Lloyd (real name: Bernhard Gössling, born 2 June 1960 in Enger), and Frank Mertens (real name: Frank Sorgatz, born 26 October 1961 in Enger). They achieved chart success with the singles "Forever Young", "Big in Japan", "Sounds Like a Melody", "Jet Set", "Dance with Me", "Jerusalem", and "Romeos".
Alphaville Tracks
Big In Japan
Alphaville
Big In Japan
Big In Japan
Last played on
Forever Young
Alphaville
Forever Young
Forever Young
Last played on
