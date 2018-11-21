Robert RounsevilleBorn 1914. Died 1974
Robert Rounseville
1914
Robert Rounseville Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Rounseville (25 March 1914 – 6 August 1974) was an American actor and tenor, who appeared in opera, operetta, and Broadway musicals.
Robert Rounseville Tracks
Make our garden grow (Candide)
Leonard Bernstein
Make our garden grow (Candide)
Make our garden grow (Candide)
Orchestra
A Real Nice Clambake
Barbara Ruick
A Real Nice Clambake
A Real Nice Clambake
A Real Nice Clambake
Barbara Rucik, Claramae Turner, Robert Rounseville & Cameron Mitchell
A Real Nice Clambake
A Real Nice Clambake
Candide, Act 2; The Venice Gavotte
Leonard Bernstein
Candide, Act 2; The Venice Gavotte
Candide, Act 2; The Venice Gavotte
Candide - Make our garden grow
Leonard Bernstein
Candide - Make our garden grow
Candide - Make our garden grow
When The Children Are Asleep
Barbara Ruick
When The Children Are Asleep
When The Children Are Asleep
Make Our Garden Grow (Candide)
Leonard Bernstein
Make Our Garden Grow (Candide)
Make Our Garden Grow (Candide)
Candide - Oh, Happy We
Leonard Bernstein
Candide - Oh, Happy We
Candide - Oh, Happy We
A Real Nice Clambake
Barbara Ruick
A Real Nice Clambake
A Real Nice Clambake
When The Children Are Asleep
Robert Rounseville
When The Children Are Asleep
When The Children Are Asleep
It Must Be So from Candide
Robert Rounseville
It Must Be So from Candide
It Must Be So from Candide
Robert Rounseville Links
