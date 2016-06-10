Daryl Franklin Hohl (born October 11, 1946), better known by his stage name Daryl Hall, is an American rock, R&B, and soul singer; keyboardist, guitarist, songwriter, and producer, best known as the co-founder and lead vocalist of Hall & Oates (with guitarist and songwriter John Oates).

In the 1970s and early 1980s, Hall scored numerous Billboard chart hits and is regarded as one of the best soul singers of his generation. Guitarist Robert Fripp, who collaborated with him in the late 1970s and early 1980s, has written, "Daryl's pipes were a wonder. I have never worked with a more able singer." Since late 2007, he has hosted the web television series Live from Daryl's House, which is now aired on MTV. He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in April 2014.