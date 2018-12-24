Henri MarteauFrench violinist and composer. Born 31 March 1874. Died 3 October 1934
Henri Marteau
1874-03-31
Henri Marteau Biography (Wikipedia)
Henri Marteau (March 31, 1874 – October 3, 1934) was a French violinist and composer.
Henri Marteau Tracks
String Quartet no 3 in C major
Ensemble
Last played on
