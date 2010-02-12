Sonata ArcticaFormed 1999
Sonata Arctica
1999
Sonata Arctica Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonata Arctica is a Finnish power metal band from the town of Kemi, Finland. Created as a hard rock band named Tricky Beans, they later changed to Tricky Means and finally to Sonata Arctica, when they shifted to power metal. The current line-up consists of singer, keyboardist and songwriter Tony Kakko, guitarist Elias Viljanen, bass guitarist Pasi Kauppinen, keyboardist and keytarist Henrik Klingenberg, and drummer Tommy Portimo. All the musicians of the band's history except Portimo also acted as backing vocalists.
As of 2016, the band has released nine full-length albums (three via Spinefarm Records and six via Nuclear Blast), their most recent being The Ninth Hour on October 7, 2016.
Sonata Arctica Tracks
Die With Your Boots On
Sonata Arctica
Die With Your Boots On
Abandoned, Pleased, Brainwashed, Exploited
Sonata Arctica
Abandoned, Pleased, Brainwashed, Exploited
Flag In The Ground
Sonata Arctica
Flag In The Ground
Flag In The Ground
