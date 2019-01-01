DJ SkeeBorn 15 November 1983
DJ Skee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983-11-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/319affef-61e1-43a5-b2d3-4f1406e07584
DJ Skee Biography (Wikipedia)
Scott Keeney (born November 15, 1983), better known by his stage name DJ Skee, is an American artist, television host, radio personality, philanthropist and entrepreneur. Skee rose to fame as the first DJ to discover and play superstar artists on the radio including Kendrick Lamar, Justin Bieber, Akon, Lorde, and Lady Gaga amongst many others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
DJ Skee Tracks
Sort by
DJ Skee Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist