Jean TouitouBorn 1951
Jean Touitou
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31940b34-1a40-4ba7-89ac-2fa5ae1d406c
Jean Touitou Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean Touitou (born 1951 in Tunis, Tunisia) is a Tunisian-French creative director and founder of A.P.C..
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jean Touitou Tracks
Sort by
Alger Alger (feat. Maurice El Médioni)
Bill Laswell
Alger Alger (feat. Maurice El Médioni)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhsf.jpglink
Alger Alger (feat. Maurice El Médioni)
Last played on
Jean Touitou Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist