The Apartments are an Australian indie band formed in 1978 in Brisbane. The band split up in 1979 but reformed in 1984 and continued until 1997, with a new version of the band forming in 2007. Based in Sydney, Australia, the band has continued to perform and record, with the seventh album and most recent release, No Song, No Spell, No Madrigal released in 2015. Peter Milton Walsh is the band's only constant member.
