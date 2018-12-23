Jann ArdenBorn 27 March 1962
Jann Arden, CM (born Jann Arden Anne Richards; March 27, 1962) is a Canadian singer-songwriter. She is famous for her signature ballads, "Could I Be Your Girl" and "Insensitive", which is her biggest hit to date.
Angel In The Wings
Good Mother
Ode To A Friend
Unloved
Insensitive
