Octant is an experimental noise rock band formed in 1999 in Washington State. They created two full-length albums which were released on Up Records. The band was a duo led by multi-instrumentalist and instrument-designer Matt Steinke. Tassany Zimmerman primarily played electric synthesizer. Octant's live show included an electro-mechanical automated drum machine. This machine was designed and built by Matt Steinke.
In 2010, Matt Steinke announced a Kickstarter for a new Octant record. Zimmerman was not involved. The self-titled album was released on January 15, 2011.
