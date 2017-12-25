Arthur SchwartzBorn 25 November 1900. Died 3 September 1984
Arthur Schwartz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1900-11-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/318ea4ad-6319-41a0-8382-23cd34f4e33b
Arthur Schwartz Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Schwartz (November 25, 1900 – September 3, 1984) was an American composer and film producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur Schwartz Tracks
Sort by
That's Entertainment
Arthur Schwartz
That's Entertainment
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
That's Entertainment
Last played on
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
Arthur Schwartz
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bandwagon (1953) - Dancing in the Dark
Last played on
You and the Night and the Music
Howard Dietz
You and the Night and the Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You and the Night and the Music
Last played on
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
Arthur Schwartz
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triplets (from The Band Wagon, film score)
Last played on
Triplets
Arthur Schwartz
Triplets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Triplets
Last played on
Arthur Schwartz Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist