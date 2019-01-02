Altered Images80s Scottish new wave / post-punk band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1983
Altered Images
1979
Altered Images Biography (Wikipedia)
Altered Images were an early 1980s Scottish new wave/post-punk band. Fronted by singer Clare Grogan, the band branched into mainstream pop music, having six UK top 40 hit singles and three top 30 albums between 1981 and 1983. Their hits included "Happy Birthday", "I Could Be Happy", "See Those Eyes", and "Don't Talk to Me About Love".
Altered Images Tracks
I Could Be Happy
I Could Be Happy
Happy Birthday
Happy Birthday
I Could Be Happy - BBC Session 14/03/1982
I Could Be Happy - BBC Session 14/03/1982
Don't Talk to Me About Love
Don't Talk to Me About Love
Who Cares (Radio 1 Session, 10 Apr 1981)
Who Cares (Radio 1 Session, 10 Apr 1981)
Dead Pop Stars (Radio 1 Richard Skinner Session, 10 Apr 1981)
See Those Eyes
See Those Eyes
