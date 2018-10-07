Dick FellerBorn 2 January 1942
1943-01-02
Dick Feller Biography (Wikipedia)
Deena Kaye Rose (born Richard Dean Feller), better known as Dick Feller, is an American country musician and songwriter. As an activist, she has given performances and lectures on her experiences as a transgender woman.
Some Days Are Diamonds
East Bound & Down
The Credit Card Song
