David MatthewsBritish orchestral, chamber composer. Born 9 March 1943
David Matthews
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br19f.jpg
1943-03-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/318c9141-13b2-4f85-95ed-cb8efa636cf5
David Matthews Biography (Wikipedia)
David Matthews (born 9 March 1943) is an English composer of mainly orchestral, chamber, vocal and piano works.
David Matthews Performances & Interviews
David Matthews Tracks
Toward Sunrise
David Matthews
Toward Sunrise
Toward Sunrise
Last played on
Toward sunrise Op.117 for orchestra
David Matthews
Toward sunrise Op.117 for orchestra
Toward sunrise Op.117 for orchestra
Last played on
Y Deryn Du (The Blackbird)
David Matthews
Y Deryn Du (The Blackbird)
Y Deryn Du (The Blackbird)
Last played on
A Vision of the Sea
David Matthews
A Vision of the Sea
A Vision of the Sea
Last played on
Dark Pastoral (final section)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dark Pastoral (final section)
Dark Pastoral (final section)
Last played on
Ich ging mit Lust (Lieder und Gesänge No 7)
Gustav Mahler
Ich ging mit Lust (Lieder und Gesänge No 7)
Ich ging mit Lust (Lieder und Gesänge No 7)
Last played on
Nobody knows (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Michael Tippett
Nobody knows (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Nobody knows (Five Spirituals from A Child of Our Time)
Ensemble
Last played on
A Vision of the Sea
David Matthews
A Vision of the Sea
A Vision of the Sea
Last played on
Sinfonia
David Matthews
Sinfonia
Sinfonia
Last played on
Victoria rules an autumn land (Crown of the Year)
Michael Tippett
Victoria rules an autumn land (Crown of the Year)
Victoria rules an autumn land (Crown of the Year)
Ensemble
Last played on
Adonis, Op 105 (3rd mvt, 'Metamorphosis')
David Matthews
Adonis, Op 105 (3rd mvt, 'Metamorphosis')
Adonis, Op 105 (3rd mvt, 'Metamorphosis')
Last played on
8 Pisne Milostne [Love Songs] Op.83
Antonín Dvořák
8 Pisne Milostne [Love Songs] Op.83
8 Pisne Milostne [Love Songs] Op.83
Singer
Last played on
Dark Pastoral
David Matthews
Dark Pastoral
Dark Pastoral
Last played on
Towards Sunrise (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
David Matthews
Towards Sunrise (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Towards Sunrise (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Last played on
Symphony No.8 (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
David Matthews
Symphony No.8 (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Symphony No.8 (BBC Philharmonic Studio Concerts)
Last played on
Montana Taylor's Blues
David Matthews
Montana Taylor's Blues
Montana Taylor's Blues
Performer
Last played on
Piano Sonata in A major, Op 101 arr Matthews (1st mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Piano Sonata in A major, Op 101 arr Matthews (1st mvt)
Piano Sonata in A major, Op 101 arr Matthews (1st mvt)
Last played on
Toward Sunrise, Op.117
David Matthews, BBC Philharmonic & Michael Seal
Toward Sunrise, Op.117
Toward Sunrise, Op.117
Composer
Last played on
Star Wars Theme
David Matthews
Star Wars Theme
Star Wars Theme
Last played on
Song for Elaine
David Matthews
Song for Elaine
Song for Elaine
Performer
Last played on
Yuletide from The Seasons
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Yuletide from The Seasons
Yuletide from The Seasons
Last played on
A Vision and a journey - Symphonic Fantasy Op.60 for Orchestra
David Matthews
A Vision and a journey - Symphonic Fantasy Op.60 for Orchestra
A Vision and a journey - Symphonic Fantasy Op.60 for Orchestra
Last played on
Quintet for horn and string quartet, Op.115
David Matthews
Quintet for horn and string quartet, Op.115
Quintet for horn and string quartet, Op.115
Last played on
Romanza (last third)
David Matthews
Romanza (last third)
Romanza (last third)
Last played on
Adonis Op.105 for violin and piano
David Matthews
Adonis Op.105 for violin and piano
Adonis Op.105 for violin and piano
Last played on
Eight Duos: Arietta
David Matthews
Eight Duos: Arietta
Eight Duos: Arietta
Last played on
