Milan Turković originates from an Austro-Croatian family, grew up in Vienna and became internationally known as one of the few bassoon soloists. Over the past two decades, he has become a successful conductor, making appearances all over the world.
Bassoon Concerto in C major
Jan Antonín Koželuh
Bassoon Concerto in C major
Bassoon Concerto in C major
Last played on
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
Ludwig van Beethoven
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
Septet in E flat major, Op 20 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concertino in G minor for oboe and orchestra
Wilhelm Bernhard Molique
Concertino in G minor for oboe and orchestra
Concertino in G minor for oboe and orchestra
Last played on
Songs from Porgy and Bess
Stefan Vlader, Milan Turković & George Gershwin
Songs from Porgy and Bess
Songs from Porgy and Bess
Performer
Last played on
