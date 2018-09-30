Ólavur Jakobsen (born 1964 in Tórshavn, Faroe Islands), classical guitarist. Studied at the Royal Danish Academy of Music in Copenhagen with Ingolf Olsen and received his diploma exam in 1995. Further studies in Paris with French guitarist Roland Dyens. Has participated in masterclasses with e.g. Sir Julian Bream and David Russell.

Olavur Jakobsen is the first Faroese classical guitarist to hold a master's degree and also to perform at a professional level. As a soloist and chamber musician, he has toured extensively all over Europe, South Africa and the United States.

He is a former member of the Copenhagen-based Corona Guita Quartet and has also toured extensively as soloist and chamber musician.

He has premièred a vast number of compositions by Danish and Faroese composers e.g. Per Nørgård, Axel Borup-Jørgensen, Pierre Dørge, Sunleif Rasmussen, Edvard Nyholm Debess, Kári Bæk, Tróndur Bogason and Kristian Blak and has worked with composers such as Gavin Bryars and Hsueh-Yung Shen.