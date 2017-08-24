Ilja ReijngoudTrombonist. Born 5 July 1972
Ilja Reijngoud
1972-07-05
Ilja Reijngoud Biography (Wikipedia)
Ilja Reijngoud (born 5 July 1972) is a Dutch jazz trombonist, composer, arranger and educator who has played with many renowned artists. He won the Thelonious Monk Award in 2003.
Ilja Reijngoud Tracks
Hora Decubitus
Charles Mingus
Hora Decubitus
Hora Decubitus
O. P. (Oscar Pettiford)
Charles Mingus
O. P. (Oscar Pettiford)
O. P. (Oscar Pettiford)
