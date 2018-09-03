Tula Paulinea "Tulisa" Contostavlos (born 13 July 1988) is a British singer-songwriter, actress, and television personality. Tulisa was a part of N-Dubz with her cousin Dappy which became successful in the 2000s, as part of the band she has gained two platinum-certified albums, five MOBO awards, four headlining tours, a Brit Award nomination, eight top twenty five singles, three silver certified singles, one gold-certified album, a compilation album that gained a gold certificate and two Urban Music Awards nominations.

In 2011 and 2012, Tulisa was a judge on The X Factor UK, she led the "Groups" category in 2011, her winning act being Little Mix, who went on to become the most successful girl group in the X Factor's history. In 2012, Tulisa's success continued with the release of her debut single "Young" which peaked at number one on the UK Singles Chart. "Live It Up" and "Sight Of You" were also hits reaching the top twenty in the UK. In November 2012 released her debut album "The Female Boss" which peaked at number 35 on the UK Albums Chart.