Jimmy PrestonBorn 18 August 1919. Died 17 December 1984
Jimmy Preston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1919-08-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3184ebb4-e92b-456f-a314-cad7a62ca778
Jimmy Preston Biography (Wikipedia)
James Alfred Smith Preston (August 18, 1913 – December 17, 1984), known as Jimmy Preston, was an American R&B bandleader, alto saxophonist, drummer and singer who made an important contribution to early rock and roll.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Preston Tracks
Sort by
Rock This Joint
Jimmy Preston
Rock This Joint
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rock This Joint
Last played on
Jimmy Preston Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist