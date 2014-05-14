Pigeon JohnBorn 30 November 1972
Pigeon John
1972-11-30
Pigeon John Biography (Wikipedia)
John Kenneth Dust (born John Kenneth Dunkin: November 30, 1972), better known by the stage name Pigeon John, is an American rapper based in Los Angeles, California. He is a former member of L.A. Symphony.
