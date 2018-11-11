Frank GallopBorn 30 June 1900. Died 17 May 1988
Frank Gallop
1900-06-30
Frank Gallop Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Gallop (June 30, 1900 in Boston, Massachusetts – May 17, 1988 in Palm Beach, Florida) was an American radio and television personality.
Frank Gallop Tracks
Ballad of irving
Frank Gallop Links
