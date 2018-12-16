Karen YoungAmerican disco singer best known for Hot Shot. Born 23 March 1951. Died 26 January 1991
Karen Young
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1951-03-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/317f3b4c-63f6-4ef4-bf8b-23e901412d76
Karen Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Karen Young (March 23, 1951 — January 26, 1991) was an American disco-era singer known for her 1978 hit record "Hot Shot".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karen Young Tracks
Sort by
Hot Shot
Karen Young
Hot Shot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hot Shot
Last played on
Deetour
Karen Young
Deetour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deetour
Last played on
Where Is He
Karen Young
Where Is He
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Where Is He
Last played on
Baby You Ain't Nothing Without Me
Karen Young
Baby You Ain't Nothing Without Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Baby You Ain't Nothing Without Me
Last played on
Nobodys Child
Karen Young
Nobodys Child
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobodys Child
Last played on
Dee Tour
Karen Young
Dee Tour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dee Tour
Performer
Last played on
Hot Shot (Joey Negro Sure Shot Mix)
Karen Young
Hot Shot (Joey Negro Sure Shot Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kttrw.jpglink
Hot Shot (Joey Negro Sure Shot Mix)
Last played on
Wonderful Summer
Karen Young
Wonderful Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wonderful Summer
Last played on
Deetour (Party Mix)
Karen Young
Deetour (Party Mix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lets Start The Party Again
Karen Young
Lets Start The Party Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lets Start The Party Again
Last played on
Karen Young Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Sister Sledge chat to Clare Crane about the upcoming film of their lives
-
Nile Rodgers & Chic - Gig In A Minute
-
"There was a backlash because... the record companies didn't have as much control as they had formally had..."
-
Sister Sledge join Lauren in the studio
-
You'll be surprised by the two inspirations that led to the formation of Chic...
-
Nile Rodgers chats to Mary Anne Hobbs
-
Chic
-
Johnnie Walker pays tribute to Joni Sledge
-
Sister Sledge
-
Sister Sledge
Back to artist