Rose KempBorn 11 December 1984
Rose Kemp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1984-12-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/317e9169-bcbf-404c-a20b-0a662a7e7359
Rose Kemp Biography (Wikipedia)
Rose Kemp (born in Carlisle on 11 December 1984) is an English singer and guitarist who performs in a variety of musical genres. She is the daughter of Maddy Prior and Rick Kemp of the folk-rock band Steeleye Span.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Rose Kemp Tracks
Sort by
Violence
Rose Kemp
Violence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Violence
Last played on
Long Meg
Rose Kemp
Long Meg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxtw.jpglink
Long Meg
Last played on
Blood Run Red
Rose Kemp
Blood Run Red
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood Run Red
Last played on
Tiny Flower
Rose Kemp
Tiny Flower
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tiny Flower
Last played on
Morning Music
Rose Kemp
Morning Music
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Morning Music
Last played on
Saturday Night
Rose Kemp
Saturday Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Night
Last played on
Rose Kemp Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist