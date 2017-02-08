Gwydion Brooke (16 February 1912 – 27 March 2005) was the principal bassoonist of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and a member of its "Royal Family" of wind instrumentalists, along with Jack Brymer (clarinet), Terence MacDonagh (oboe), and Gerald Jackson (flute).

Born Frederick James Gwydion Holbrooke, he was the son of the composer Joseph Holbrooke.

After the death of Sir Thomas Beecham in 1961, Walter Legge hired Brooke as the principal bassoonist of the Philharmonia Orchestra, where he remained until his retirement in 1979. His recordings include one of the Mozart bassoon concerto with Beecham and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, and the Weber bassoon concerto with Malcolm Sargent and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra.