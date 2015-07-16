Quartetto GelatoFormed 1994
Quartetto Gelato is a Canadian classical crossover quartet with current members Peter DeSotto, Kirk Starkey, Charles Cozens and Colin Maier, and based in Toronto, Ontario. Their musical repertoire consists of a mix of classical masterworks and operatic arias with tangos, gypsy and folk songs from around the world. They usually play without musical scores and their performances include elements of humour and dance.
Quartetto Gelato Tracks
C'era una volta from Una Storia D'amore
Rebecca Pellett & Quartetto Gelato
C'era una volta from Una Storia D'amore
C'era una volta from Una Storia D'amore
