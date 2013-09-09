Black SpidersFormed 2008
Black Spiders
2008
Black Spiders were an English rock band based in Sheffield. Their second album entered the UK Album Chart reaching #59.
Stick It To The Man
Black Spiders
Stick It To The Man
Balls
Black Spiders
Balls
Balls
Last played on
Kiss Tried To Kill Me
Black Spiders
Kiss Tried To Kill Me
Easy Peasy
Black Spiders
Easy Peasy
Easy Peasy
Last played on
Just Like A Woman
Black Spiders
Just Like A Woman
Meadow
Black Spiders
Meadow
Meadow
Last played on
Stay Down
Black Spiders
Stay Down
Stay Down
Last played on
Meadow (Session)
Black Spiders
Meadow (Session)
St Peter (Session)
Black Spiders
St Peter (Session)
Si, El Diablo (Session)
Black Spiders
Si, El Diablo (Session)
St Peter
Black Spiders
St Peter
St Peter
Last played on
