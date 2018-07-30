Frank van der StuckenBorn 15 October 1858. Died 16 August 1929
Frank van der Stucken
1858-10-15
Frank van der Stucken Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Valentine Van der Stucken (October 15, 1858 – August 16, 1929) was an American, Belgian composer, conductor, and founding conductor of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra in 1895.
Frank van der Stucken Tracks
Symphonic Prelude to Heinrich Heine's 'William Ratcliffe'
Frank van der Stucken
Symphonic Prelude to Heinrich Heine's 'William Ratcliffe'
Symphonic Prelude to Heinrich Heine's 'William Ratcliffe'
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1903: Prom 26
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/egpwrz
Queen's Hall
1903-09-21T00:18:05
21
Sep
1903
Proms 1903: Prom 26
Queen's Hall
Proms 1902: Prom 50
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebdbj5
Queen's Hall
1902-10-20T00:18:05
20
Oct
1902
Proms 1902: Prom 50
Queen's Hall
Proms 1901: Prom 62
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edqnc8
Queen's Hall
1901-11-04T00:18:05
4
Nov
1901
Proms 1901: Prom 62
Queen's Hall
Proms 1901: Prom 59
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ep3mxj
Queen's Hall
1901-10-31T00:18:05
31
Oct
1901
Proms 1901: Prom 59
Queen's Hall
