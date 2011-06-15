Åke ParmerudBorn 24 July 1953
Åke Parmerud
1953-07-24
Åke Parmerud Biography (Wikipedia)
Åke Parmerud (born 24 July 1953) is a Swedish composer, musician, and multimedia artist noted for his acoustic and electronic works, which have been performed mostly in Europe, Mexico, and Canada. He is also noted for the design of stage and acoustics as well as interactive media and software. He has received recognition for his work from a number of festivals in Europe and has won two Swedish Grammis awards. He has been a member of the Royal Swedish Academy of Music since 1998.
Åke Parmerud Tracks
Alias, Part II
Åke Parmerud
Alias, Part II
Alias, Part II
