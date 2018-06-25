The Folk ImplosionFormed 1993. Disbanded 2004
The Folk Implosion
1993
The Folk Implosion Biography (Wikipedia)
The Folk Implosion was an American indie rock/lo-fi band founded in the early 1990s by Lou Barlow and John Davis. It was initially a side-project started by Barlow to explore different territory than that being canvassed with his primary band at the time, Sebadoh. The name is a play on the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion.
The Folk Implosion Tracks
Natural One
Natural One
Blossom (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
Blossom (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
Blossom (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
That's The Trick (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
That's The Trick (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
Checking In (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
Checking In (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
Barricade (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
Barricade (Radio 1 Session, 6 Apr 1997)
Free To Go
Free To Go
Free To Go
Serge
Serge
Serge
Fuse
Fuse
Fuse
Brand Of Skin
Brand Of Skin
Brand Of Skin
