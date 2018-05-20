Peter John Bellotte (born 28 August 1943, Barnet, Hertfordshire, now North London, England) is an English songwriter, record producer and author based in England, most famous for his main body of work with Donna Summer alongside his partner Giorgio Moroder. Among his list of artists produced and written for are Janet Jackson, Elton John, Cliff Richard, Shalamar, Tina Turner, Mireille Mathieu, The Three Degrees and Melba Moore.

Pete Bellotte's greatest success is "Hot Stuff", which has been recorded by numerous artists. This also applies to "I Feel Love" and "Love to Love You Baby".

His song "Hot Stuff" is in Billboard's All-Time Top 100 Songs and was placed 32nd in Rolling Stone magazine's Best Summer Songs of All Time list.

Pete Bellotte has won numerous worldwide music industry awards, including Producer of the Year in the US for the two consecutive years of '78/'79.

On 20 September 2004 Bellotte was honoured at the Dance Music Hall of Fame ceremony, held in New York, where he was inducted for his many outstanding achievements and contributions as producer and songwriter.