The Great Society60s San Francisco rock band with Grace Slick. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1966
The Great Society
1965
The Great Society Biography (Wikipedia)
The Great Society (also known as The Great!! Society!!) was a 1960s San Francisco rock band that existed from 1965 to 1966, and was closely associated with the burgeoning Bay Area acid rock scene. Best known as the original group of model-turned-singer Grace Slick, the initial line-up of the band also featured her then-husband Jerry Slick on drums, his brother Darby Slick on guitar, David Miner on vocals and guitar, Bard DuPont on bass, and Peter van Gelder on flute, bass, and saxophone. Miner and DuPont did not remain with the band for the duration of its existence.
The Great Society Tracks
Somebody To Love
White Rabbit
Father Bruce
