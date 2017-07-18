Skip & Flip
Skip & Flip was a U.S. pop duo, consisting of Skip (Clyde Battin) and Flip (Gary S. Paxton). They met while attending the University of Arizona in the late 1950s.
It Was I
Cherry Pie
