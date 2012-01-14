Blues ImageFormed 1966. Disbanded 1970
Blues Image
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1966
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/316a2ab2-1863-472a-b9d7-223b2d07a6d0
Blues Image Biography (Wikipedia)
Blues Image was an American rock band. Their most successful song was "Ride Captain Ride" in the last half of 1970, which reached No. 4 on both the Billboard Hot 100 and the Canadian RPM magazine charts.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blues Image Tracks
Sort by
In Front Behind You
Blues Image
In Front Behind You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Front Behind You
Last played on
Yesterday Could Be Today
Blues Image
Yesterday Could Be Today
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesterday Could Be Today
Last played on
Outside Was Night
Blues Image
Outside Was Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Outside Was Night
Last played on
(Do You) Have Something To Say
Blues Image
(Do You) Have Something To Say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(Do You) Have Something To Say
Last played on
Ride Captain Ride
Blues Image
Ride Captain Ride
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blues Image Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist