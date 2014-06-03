Roll the TanksFormed 2008
Roll the Tanks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2008
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/316a03fa-ca10-4cae-ac01-a7a8fe67a7d3
Roll the Tanks Tracks
Sort by
Goodnight Jimmy Lee
Roll the Tanks
Goodnight Jimmy Lee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goodnight Jimmy Lee
Last played on
Towing The Line
Roll the Tanks
Towing The Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Towing The Line
Last played on
Roll the Tanks Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist