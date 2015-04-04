Everett Barksdale (April 28, 1910, Detroit, Michigan – January 29, 1986, Inglewood, California) was an American jazz guitarist and session musician.

He played bass and banjo before settling on guitar. In the 1930s Barksdale moved to Chicago, where he was in Erskine Tate's band. He recorded for the first time with violinist Eddie South in 1931, and he remained with South until 1939. He moved to New York City and became a member of the Benny Carter big band. Around the same time, he recorded with Sidney Bechet. During the 1940s, he worked for CBS as a session musician.

As a sideman, Barksdale played guitar in many genres. He worked with vocalists Dean Barlow, Maxine Sullivan, the Blenders, and the Clovers. He played on the hit "Love Is Strange" by Mickey & Sylvia and was music director for the Ink Spots.

Beginning in 1949, he worked with pianist Art Tatum until Tatum died in 1956. During the 1950s and '60s, he was a member of the house band at ABC.

He played on recordings by Lena Horne, Sammy Davis Jr., Dinah Washington, and Sarah Vaughan. Among his other jazz associations are Milt Hinton, Buddy Tate, Clark Terry, and Louis Armstrong.