Robert MoogInventor of the Moog synthesizer. Born 23 May 1934. Died 21 August 2005
Robert Moog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-05-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/31663409-4f26-4c65-bc2f-7bb738667dcc
Robert Moog Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Arthur Moog ( MOHG; May 23, 1934 – August 21, 2005) was an American engineer and pioneer of electronic music. He was the founder of Moog Music and the inventor of the first commercial synthesizer, the Moog synthesizer. This was followed by a more portable model, the Minimoog, described as the most famous and influential synthesizer in history. He is credited for helping bring synthesizers to a wider audience and influencing the development of popular music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Moog Tracks
Sort by
Robert Moog Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist