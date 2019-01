Jess Conrad OBE (born Gerald Arthur James; 24 February 1936) is an English actor and singer from Brixton, South London. As a boy he was nicknamed "Jesse" after American outlaw Jesse James; as there was already an actor named "Gerald James" in Actors' Equity, a drama teacher who was a fan of Joseph Conrad suggested the stage name of "Jess Conrad".

