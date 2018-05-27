Jess ConradBorn 24 February 1936
Jess Conrad
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1936-02-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3166001b-61e3-489f-890c-3984ef94d5d5
Jess Conrad Biography (Wikipedia)
Jess Conrad OBE (born Gerald Arthur James; 24 February 1936) is an English actor and singer from Brixton, South London. As a boy he was nicknamed "Jesse" after American outlaw Jesse James; as there was already an actor named "Gerald James" in Actors' Equity, a drama teacher who was a fan of Joseph Conrad suggested the stage name of "Jess Conrad".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jess Conrad Tracks
Sort by
Mystery Girl
Jess Conrad
Mystery Girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mystery Girl
Last played on
This Pullover
Jess Conrad
This Pullover
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Pullover
Last played on
Every Breath I Take
Jess Conrad
Every Breath I Take
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Breath I Take
Last played on
Cherry Pie
Jess Conrad
Cherry Pie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cherry Pie
Last played on
Why Am I Living
Jess Conrad
Why Am I Living
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why Am I Living
Last played on
Jess Conrad Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist