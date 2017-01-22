PUP10s Canadian punk band. Formed 2011
PUP
2011
PUP Biography (Wikipedia)
PUP (abbreviation for Pathetic Use of Potential) is a Canadian punk rock band formed in Toronto, Ontario in 2013, originally under the name Topanga. PUP's self-titled debut album was released on October 8, 2013 on Royal Mountain Records. In December 2013, PUP signed with SideOneDummy Records and re-released their debut album in the United States on April 8, 2014. The group was in the studio in late 2015 recording their second album The Dream Is Over which was released on May 27, 2016 through SideOneDummy.
PUP Performances & Interviews
PUP Tracks
DVP
PUP
DVP
DVP
Can't Win
PUP
Can't Win
Can't Win
My Life Is Over and I couldn't be happier
PUP
My Life Is Over and I couldn't be happier
My Life Is Over and I couldn't be happier
The Coast
PUP
The Coast
The Coast
If This Tour Doesn't Kill You
PUP
If This Tour Doesn't Kill You
If This Tour Doesn't Kill You
Doubts
PUP
Doubts
Doubts
Reservoir
PUP
Reservoir
Reservoir
Guilt Trip
PUP
Guilt Trip
Guilt Trip
Yukon
PUP
Yukon
Yukon
Dark Days
PUP
Dark Days
Dark Days
Lionheart
PUP
Lionheart
Lionheart
Back Against The Wall
PUP
Back Against The Wall
Back Against The Wall
