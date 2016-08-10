Rachel Kolly d’AlbaBorn 21 May 1981
Rachel Kolly d’Alba
1981-05-21
Rachel Kolly d’Alba Biography (Wikipedia)
Rachel Kolly d'Alba (born 21 May 1981 in Lausanne, Switzerland) is a Swiss violinist. Considered a child prodigy at the violin, she started playing at the age of five.
Rachel Kolly d’Alba Tracks
Violin Sonata No 2 in D minor ii) Sehr lebhaft
Robert Schumann
Performer
Sur une tombe
Lekeu, Rachel Kolly d’Alba & Christian Chamorel
Composer
Performer
Suite populaire espagnole
Manuel de Falla
Performer
Ysaye Reve d'Enfant - Brel Le Plat Plays
Eugène Ysaÿe
Last played on
Berceuse Op.20 for violin and piano
Eugène Ysaÿe
Last played on
Sonata in A major M.8 for violin or cello and piano
Christian Chamorel, César Franck & Rachel Kolly d’Alba
Performer
Sonata no. 1 in A major Op.13 for violin and piano
Christian Chamorel, Gabriel Fauré & Rachel Kolly d’Alba
Performer
Piece in C major Op.39 for cello/viola and piano
Christian Chamorel, Ernest Chausson & Rachel Kolly d’Alba
Performer
Rachel Kolly d’Alba Links
