Rebecca Kilgore (born September 24, 1949) is an American jazz vocalist based in Portland, Oregon. She has been called "one of the best interpreters of the Great American Songbook."
Kilgore has performed with jazz pianist and composer Dave Frishberg, trombonist Dan Barrett, tenor saxophonist Harry Allen, and many other musicians.
In 2010 Kilgore was inducted into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame.
Dont Save Your Love
Rebecca Kilgore
Not A Care In The World
Rebecca Kilgore
'Tis Autumn
Rebecca Kilgore
That's What I Hate About Love
Rebecca Kilgore
Everything But You
Frank Tate
Everything But You
I Thought About You
Rebecca Kilgore
Skrontch
Rebecca Kilgore
It's The Talk Of The Town
Rebecca Kilgore
Something Like Love
Rebecca Kilgore
Why Do I Love You
Rebecca Kilgore
Dream
Rebecca Kilgore
I've Told Ev'ry Little Star
Rebecca Kilgore
Loads Of Love
Rebecca Kilgore
I Told Ya I Love You Now Get Out
Rebecca Kilgore
I'm Gonna Sit Right Down And Write Myself A Letter
Rebecca Kilgore
