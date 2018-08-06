Bernard Butler
1970-05-01
Bernard Butler
Bernard Joseph Butler (born 1 May 1970) is an English musician, songwriter and record producer. He is best known as the first guitarist with Suede, until his departure in 1994. He has been hailed by some critics as the greatest guitarist of his generation; BBC journalist Mark Savage called him "one of Britain's most original and influential guitarists". He was voted the 24th greatest guitarist of the last 30 years in a national 2010 BBC poll and is often seen performing with a 1961 cherry red Gibson ES-355 TD SV (Stereo Varitone) with a Bigsby vibrato tailpiece.
Bernard Butler Tracks
Stay
Bernard Butler
Stay
Stay
I'm Tired - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Bernard Butler
I'm Tired - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Stay - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Bernard Butler
Stay - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Has Your Mind Gone Away - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Bernard Butler
Has Your Mind Gone Away - Glastonbury Festival 1998
You Just Know - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Bernard Butler
You Just Know - Glastonbury Festival 1998
People On The Move - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Bernard Butler
People On The Move - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Autograph - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Bernard Butler
Autograph - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Chage Of Heart - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Bernard Butler
Chage Of Heart - Glastonbury Festival 1998
Hendra
Hendra
Please Don't Get Me Anything For Christmas
Shaun Keaveny
Please Don't Get Me Anything For Christmas
Please Don't Get Me Anything For Christmas
Soho (6 Music session, 23 May 2016)
Ben Watt
Soho (6 Music session, 23 May 2016)
Soho (6 Music session, 23 May 2016)
Hendra (6 Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Ben Watt
Hendra (6 Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Hendra (6 Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Golden Ratio (6Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Ben Watt
Golden Ratio (6Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Golden Ratio (6Music Session, 14 April 2014)
Stay
Bernard Butler
Stay
Stay
Hendra
Hendra
Hendra
Hendra
The River Bank (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Johnny Marr & Bernard Butler)
Bert Jansch
The River Bank (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Johnny Marr & Bernard Butler)
The River Bank (BBC 4 Session, St. Luke's London, 24 Oct 2003) (feat. Johnny Marr & Bernard Butler)
Poison
Jacqui McShee
Poison
Poison
Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
Lisa Knapp with Paul Wassif & Bernard Butler
Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
Fresh As A Sweet Sunday Morning
Performer
Hendra
Hendra
Not Alone
Bernard Butler
Not Alone
Not Alone
The River Bank
Bert Jansch
The River Bank
The River Bank
Message For JoJo
Bernard Butler
Message For JoJo
Message For JoJo
You Light the Fire
Bernard Butler
You Light the Fire
Upcoming Events
27
Jan
2019
Bernard Butler, Mull Historical Society
Black Box, Belfast, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-01-19T23:35:12
19
Jan
2012
BBC Introducing Masterclass: Masterclass 2012
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
