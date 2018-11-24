DJ HypeUK drum & bass DJ/producer Kevin Ford
DJ Hype
DJ Hype Biography (Wikipedia)
DJ Hype is the stage name of drum and bass producer and DJ Kevin Ford. His track "Shot in the Dark" appeared in the UK Singles Chart in 1993.
DJ Hype Tracks
Peace Love And Unity (feat. MC Fats)
Peace Love And Unity (feat. MC Fats)
Power Chords (feat. DJ Hype & Eskman)
Annix
Power Chords (feat. DJ Hype & Eskman)
The Chopper
The Chopper
DUB PLATE FEVER
DUB PLATE FEVER
Peace, Love & Unity
Peace, Love & Unity
PPMSG
PPMSG
Roll Da Beats (feat. MC GQ)
Roll Da Beats (feat. MC GQ)
Peace, Love & Unity (Original Mix)
Peace, Love & Unity (Original Mix)
True Playaz Vibe
True Playaz Vibe
Rinse Out
Rinse Out
Computerised Cops
Computerised Cops
Peace Love & Unity (Feat. MC. Fats) (Basher Remix)
Peace Love & Unity (Feat. MC. Fats) (Basher Remix)
Closer To God
Closer To God
Tiger Style (Krome & Time Remix)
Tiger Style (Krome & Time Remix)
Sadi Galli (Niche Mix)
Sadi Galli (Niche Mix)
Jungle
Jungle
Roll The Beats
Roll The Beats
True Playaz Anthem
True Playaz Anthem
Tiger Style
Tiger Style
Hello Lover (DJ Trace Remix)
Hello Lover (DJ Trace Remix)
