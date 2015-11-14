Tom SmithFilk Singer
Tom Smith
Tom Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Tom Smith is a singer-songwriter from Ann Arbor, Michigan, who got his start in the filk music community. He is a fourteen-time winner of the Pegasus Award for excellence in filking, including awards for his "A Boy and His Frog", "307 Ale", and "The Return of the King (Uh-huh)", and was inducted into the Filk Hall of Fame in 2005.
