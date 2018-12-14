Akala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfmx.jpg
1983-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/315856f7-2f28-4fb7-b2ac-cc019749da1d
Akala Biography (Wikipedia)
Kingslee James McLean Daley (born 1 December 1983), better known by the stage name Akala, is a British rapper, journalist, author, poet, and political activist.
Originally from Kentish Town, London he is the younger brother of rapper/vocalist Ms. Dynamite. In 2006, he was voted the Best Hip Hop Act at the MOBO Awards. He was awarded an honourary doctorate by the University of Brighton in 2018.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Akala Performances & Interviews
- Trailer: Roots, Reggae, Rebellionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5tb7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04f5tb7.jpg2016-11-04T15:34:24.000ZAkala examines the history and impact of reggae music in Jamaica and Britainhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f5pm4
Trailer: Roots, Reggae, Rebellion
- My First Bars: Akalahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044zpzv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044zpzv.jpg2016-08-17T13:46:00.000ZUndeniably one of the most talented; Akala recalls rhymes written in school textbooks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044zkpj
My First Bars: Akala
- Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappershttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0427h5r.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0427h5r.jpg2016-07-22T10:24:00.000ZCharlie Sloth shows Charlamagne Tha God freestyles from Akala, Kano & Wretch 32 to see who he thinks would do well in the US.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0427h8k
Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappers
- Fire in the Booth – Akala Part 4https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xhf40.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03xhf40.jpg2016-06-06T17:46:00.000ZAkala delivers his fourth Fire in the Booth for Charlie Sloth on BBC Radio 1 & 1Xtra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03xhf46
Fire in the Booth – Akala Part 4
Akala Tracks
Sort by
Roll With Us (DXP Remix)
Akala
Roll With Us (DXP Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Roll With Us (DXP Remix)
Last played on
Roll Wid Us
Akala
Roll Wid Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Roll Wid Us
Last played on
Roll Wid Us (D'Explicit Remix) (feat. Riko Dan, Jammer, Ears & Baby Blue)
Akala
Roll Wid Us (D'Explicit Remix) (feat. Riko Dan, Jammer, Ears & Baby Blue)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Roll Wid Us (D'Explicit Remix) (feat. Riko Dan, Jammer, Ears & Baby Blue)
Last played on
Fire in the Booth..Pt.1
Akala
Fire in the Booth..Pt.1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Fire in the Booth..Pt.1
Last played on
Shakespeare (Remix) (feat. Skinnyman)
Akala
Shakespeare (Remix) (feat. Skinnyman)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Shakespeare (Remix) (feat. Skinnyman)
Last played on
Roll Wid Us/Comedy Tragedy History/Who's The Gangsta (25 August 2017, Reading Festival)
Akala
Roll Wid Us/Comedy Tragedy History/Who's The Gangsta (25 August 2017, Reading Festival)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Visions Chapter 2 - Radio 1 & 1Xtra Session - RX 22/07/17
Akala
Visions Chapter 2 - Radio 1 & 1Xtra Session - RX 22/07/17
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Chapter 4 & 5
Akala
Chapter 4 & 5
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Chapter 4 & 5
Last played on
Chapter 1, 2 & 3
Akala
Chapter 1, 2 & 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Chapter 1, 2 & 3
Last played on
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
Nines
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04t6q82.jpglink
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
Last played on
Bulls***
Akala
Bulls***
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Bulls***
Last played on
Bang With Us
Akala
Bang With Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Bang With Us
Last played on
Bit By Bit
Akala
Bit By Bit
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Bit By Bit
Last played on
Giants (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Marshall)
Akala
Giants (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Marshall)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Giants (feat. Kabaka Pyramid & Marshall)
Last played on
Giants (feat. Kabaka Pyramid)
Akala
Giants (feat. Kabaka Pyramid)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
Giants (feat. Kabaka Pyramid)
Last played on
Inner City Life (1Xtra Live Lounge, 4 Nov 2015)
Akala
Inner City Life (1Xtra Live Lounge, 4 Nov 2015)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
Ahmed Soultan
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03749nh.jpglink
I Wonder (feat. Akala)
Last played on
Playlists featuring Akala
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Akala, Ghostface Killah, Roni Size, Calibre, Digital Mystikz, Mad Professor, DJ Marky, Ocean Wisdom, Loefah, DBridge, Kahn & Neek, Tom Central, Itoa, The Heatwave (UK), Stormfield, Bobafatt, Soundcrash DJs and Dolenz
Printworks London, London, UK
26
Jul
2019
Akala, Anna Calvi, Ezra Furman, Gruff Rhys, Sunflower Bean, PINS, BC Camplight, Tiny Ruins, Lucia, She Drew The Gun, Tom Williams, The Howl & The Hum, Emily Burns, Skinny Pelembe, Charles Watson, Rascalton and Gently Tender
Baldersby Park, Thirsk, UK
Latest Akala News
Akala Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Lowkey 'It's scary how human's have a kind of blood lust'
-
"We just all wanted to be the best MC in the country" - Wretch 32 goes In Depth on The Movement
-
Wretch 32 - Fire In The Booth Part 5
-
Lowkey: "The space for expression has never been wider."
-
Wretch 32 - 1Xtra Live 2016 Highlights
-
Fire In The Booth - Wretch 32 Part 3
-
RAY BLK and Wretch 32 - My Hood - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
-
Wretch 32 - Open Conversation - Radio 1's Piano Sessions
-
Ghetts and Friends - 60 Minutes live
-
Charlamagne Tha God gives his views on UK Rappers
Back to artist