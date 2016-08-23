Robb JohnsonBorn 25 December 1955
Robb Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1955-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/3158521c-d6b5-45b0-849b-738f38ce6628
Robb Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Robb Johnson (born 25 December 1955) is a British musician and songwriter, who has been called "one of the last genuinely political songwriters", and is known for his mix of political satire and wit. He has his own record label, Irregular Records, and has released more than 40 albums since 1985, either solo or in several collaborations.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robb Johnson Tracks
Sort by
England's Power and Glory
Robb Johnson
England's Power and Glory
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
England's Power and Glory
Last played on
Know Your Place
Robb Johnson
Know Your Place
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Know Your Place
Last played on
A Gentleman Always Wants Horses
Roy Bailey
A Gentleman Always Wants Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Gentleman Always Wants Horses
Last played on
Grandfathers
Robb Johnson
Grandfathers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Grandfathers
Last played on
The Bullingdon Circus
Robb Johnson
The Bullingdon Circus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bullingdon Circus
Last played on
After the Soldiers
Robb Johnson
After the Soldiers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After the Soldiers
Last played on
Upcoming Events
12
Jan
2019
Robb Johnson
Exeter Street Hall, Brighton, UK
Robb Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist